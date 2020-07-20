Marquette Mountain announces new plans for upgrades

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is taking on new initiatives to upgrade key parts of its business.

With the cancellation of many scheduled events due to COVID-19, management is re-imagining how they can use their time and resources this summer. They are looking to increase skiable acreage at the hill with more “tree skiing” options. The plans also include adding more mountain biking trails and upgrading existing trails. Inside, they are making renovations to the “T-Bar.”

Marquette Mountain management says that these upgrades will take a lot of work. According to a Facebook post today, they have plans to hire up to 45 people to help get these projects done.

“To enter that next tier of being a successful business here in Marquette and being sustainable, we really need that year-round revenue. From a managers standpoint, getting year round employees is going to be really critical,” said Andrew Farron, General Manager of Marquette Mountain.

Farron says skiers and bikers can expect to see these upgrades being done over the coming years.

