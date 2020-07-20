Marquette Mountain announces new initiatives

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Marquette Mountain Resort announced plans to invest heavily in new initiatives throughout the resort this summer and fall. These initiatives include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities.

“Recognizing the need for safe year round outdoor recreation, now more than ever, we are transforming our gravity mountain biking and tree skiing experience to offer a four season outdoor playground.” says Eric Jorgensen, Marquette Mountain Resort President.

Marquette Mountain plans to hire 30-45 new employees in the coming weeks. These new positions will provide a wide range of vital jobs to the community. If you are interested in learning more about the available openings, please visit marquettemountain.com/employment.

Extensive facility upgrades are underway which include renovations to the TBar along with a multitude of plans to prepare for a busy ski season and record breaking wedding and event reservations for 2021.

Plans are underway to expand the tree skiing (known as glades). By making hillside improvements, sections of woods will become havens for kids, powder hounds and thrill seekers alike. With a thick canopy established, the improvements made this year will greatly increase the skiable acreage and terrain diversity for years to come. With numerous cliffs and steep runs, combined with the lake-effect snow, Marquette Mountain will feel like the Rocky Mountains more than ever before.

In addition, a need was identified to create biking trails that cater to families and new riders for a beginner/intermediate journey style trail starting at the top of the mountain traveling to the bottom. With plans to build a wide, smooth and exhilarating run, it will feel more like a roller coaster than a bike trail. Improvements to the existing six trails are also in the plans so that riders can enjoy them as soon as the snow thaws in the spring.

“Although the times are uncertain for all of us right now, one thing is for sure, our community needs safe and sustainable year round outdoor recreation,” says Andrew Farron, Marquette Mountain General Manager. “We are committed to continuing our investments to further expand our guests’ experience and inspire outdoor enthusiasts.”

