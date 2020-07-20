Advertisement

Marquette Mountain announces new initiatives

These initiatives include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities.
Marquette Mountain has announced new initiatives that include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities.
Marquette Mountain has announced new initiatives that include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities.(Marquette Mountain)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Marquette Mountain Resort announced plans to invest heavily in new initiatives throughout the resort this summer and fall. These initiatives include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities. 

“Recognizing the need for safe year round outdoor recreation, now more than ever, we are transforming our gravity mountain biking and tree skiing experience to offer a four season outdoor playground.” says Eric Jorgensen, Marquette Mountain Resort President.

Marquette Mountain plans to hire 30-45 new employees in the coming weeks. These new positions will provide a wide range of vital jobs to the community. If you are interested in learning more about the available openings, please visit marquettemountain.com/employment.

Extensive facility upgrades are underway which include renovations to the TBar along with a multitude of plans to prepare for a busy ski season and record breaking wedding and event reservations for 2021.

Plans are underway to expand the tree skiing (known as glades). By making hillside improvements, sections of woods will become havens for kids, powder hounds and thrill seekers alike. With a thick canopy established, the improvements made this year will greatly increase the skiable acreage and terrain diversity for years to come. With numerous cliffs and steep runs, combined with the lake-effect snow, Marquette Mountain will feel like the Rocky Mountains more than ever before.

In addition, a need was identified to create biking trails that cater to families and new riders for a beginner/intermediate journey style trail starting at the top of the mountain traveling to the bottom. With plans to build a wide, smooth and exhilarating run, it will feel more like a roller coaster than a bike trail. Improvements to the existing six trails are also in the plans so that riders can enjoy them as soon as the snow thaws in the spring.

“Although the times are uncertain for all of us right now, one thing is for sure, our community needs safe and sustainable year round outdoor recreation,” says Andrew Farron, Marquette Mountain General Manager. “We are committed to continuing our investments to further expand our guests’ experience and inspire outdoor enthusiasts.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alger Delta Co-op works with members to pay bills during shutdown

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
As coronavirus began impacting families, Alger Delta members needed to extend their pay period.

News

UP COVID-19 cases reach 350 Monday; Upper Michigan a medium-high risk

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Upper Peninsula has recently been increased to a medium-high risk area according to the MI Safe Start Map.

News

New partnership between U.P. Rehab Services, Dickinson County Healthcare System to add more programs

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Under the partnership, Dickinson County Healthcare Rehabilitation Services will gain two new locations, one in Kingsford next to the high school and one in Niagara, Wisconsin.

News

Culvert being replaced Tuesday on County Road PPG in Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A culvert is being replaced, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

News

Multi-vehicle crash leaves two Iron Mountain buildings damaged

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, they responded to the crash at the intersection of East "A" street and U.S. 2, at 7:35 p.m. Sunday night.

Latest News

News

Ludington restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A downstate Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

News

Diving team seeks ancient artifacts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The Noble Odyssey Foundation is searching for ancient mining equipment at the bottom of Huron Bay, which was likely used by indigenous people when the water level was much lower.

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - July 19, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the chairman of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Patrick Gagliardi.

News

Marquette Senior Center explains upcoming millage renewal ballot proposal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Maureen McFadden, Senior Services Manager at the Marquette Senior Center, explains why the facility is asking for a millage renewal in the upcoming August 4 election.

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Summertime heart health tips from UPHS-Marquette

Updated: 8 hours ago
Summertime heart health tips from Joe Ackerman of UPHS-Marquette