Diving team seeks ancient artifacts

SKANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On the waters of Huron Bay, the Noble Odyssey team anchors their boats and prepares to dive in hopes of finding remnants of a long-gone civilization. The expedition is partially for research and partly for an independently made documentary.

The team believes that people lived in the area that is now Huron Bay, though when the water level was much lower than it is now. The only problem is that they don’t know specifically where they were.

“We know where these ancient sites are on land,” explains Bob Kreipke, the documentary’s director, “but now we’re looking when the water levels were much lower, we’re looking underwater.”

The team is looking for remnants of ancient copper mining. They believe that the people in this area were among the first on the planet to use metal. Previous discoveries of land that is currently underwater give the team hope they’ll find what they’re after.

“We have found a number of forests around the Great Lakes and these are drowned forests,” said Luke Clyburn, president of the Noble Odyssey Foundation. “The scientists won’t take anything other than stumps and the stumps are where they were going. And we have stumps that are carbon-dated at 6,980 years, we have stumps that are 7,200.”

The goal of the exploration is to find out more about what the area was like thousands of years ago and hopefully get locals excited about their history.

“We have side-scan sonar. We have ground-penetrating radar and we have LiDar,” said Janine McFadden, the documentary’s producer. “And all of those things help us see what this ancient civilization was like. We’re making this series to attract interest. Hopefully we spur interest in people and maybe young people and they become archaeologists too.”

