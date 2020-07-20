Culvert being replaced Tuesday on County Road PPG in Marquette County
A culvert is being replaced, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers can expect travel delays on County Road PPG south of County Road PPH in Tilden Township Tuesday.
From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. July 21, a culvert will be replaced.
For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at (06-486-4491.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.