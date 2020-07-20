Alger Delta Co-op works with members to pay bills during shutdown

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger Delta Cooperative Electrical Association was founded in 1937 as a non-profit co-op. Since then, the business has grown significantly.

“Alger Delta is an electrical distribution company. So, we provide service to about 10,000 members across Upper Michigan,” said Amanda Seger, CFO of Alger Delta.

As an essential business, the co-op continued to work through the shutdown, but had to make some changes.

“We started to have one guy in each truck instead of two and the majority of the office employees worked from home,” said Seger.

And as coronavirus began impacting families, Alger Delta members needed to extend their pay period.

“Which was no problem, we worked with them, found payment solutions that would work for them. We also had some commercial businesses in Upper Michigan that shut their doors and so they couldn’t make their final payment before they shut their doors,” said Seger.

Now, most of those businesses are back open and paying their bills regularly. But because not all of those businesses are open, there has been a small decrease in commercial businesses sales. Alger Delta expects that to reflect in the future.

“I expect to see commercial business sales to be down, but residential sales to still maintain the same,” said Seger.

