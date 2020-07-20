6 people escape small house fire Monday morning in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

At around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning a homeowner called 911 to report a fire that broke out in the bedroom.

The Chocolay Township Fire Department responded to the call. When they arrived on scene the homeowner had knocked down part of the fire and the fire department took care of the rest and vented the smoke from the home.

Out of the six people present in the home, none were found injured after UP Health System EMS evaluated them.

No further information is available at this time, we will continue to update as more information is released.

