51st season of racing at Sands Speedway is underway

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The shortened season for the Sands Speedway is underway. Racing has been taking place since early June and their closing in on the halfway point of the season.

The Track Manager says the speedway’s spectator hill is large enough for fans to be spread out to allow for social distancing. Fans are also encouraged to bring a mask in case they need to use the restroom or want to use the concession stands. So far the Track Manager says the races have been going strong with no concerns.

"We have a lot of room where we can do our social distancing, it's not a problem at all and we've got a lot of cars out here this year racing, a lot of racers have been coming out and the show goes on every Sunday," said Track Manager, Stan Wittler.

This year some of the themed nights and promotions have been scaled back as well. This is the 51st year of racing out at the Sands Speedway.

