Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 5 Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by five on Saturday.

Saturday, all five cases were added in Gogebic County.

The U.P. now has a total of 322 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 121 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 678 new cases Saturday, July 18, so the state’s total cases are now at 73,180. Nine new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,117 people with the virus have died in Michigan. Seven of statewide deaths Saturday were via the Vital Records review.

Total recoveries in the state are at 55,162 as of Saturday, July 18 numbers. Recovery numbers are updated each Saturday.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

