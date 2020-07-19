3 swimmers rescued at Little Presque Isle

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three swimmers were swept out into Lake Superior into a strong undercurrent from Little Presque Isle on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police, the swimmers included a 38-years-old adult male, a 10-year-old female and an 11-year-old male.

Police say the three were 150 yards out from shore and screaming for help around 1:00 p.m. A woman on the beach swam out to attempt to rescue the endangered swimmers while her boyfriend called 911.

With the help of bystanders who swam out life jackets and flotation devices, the woman was able to get the three swimmers back to shore as EMS, the Michigan State Police, the Coast Guard, DNR officers and the Marquette Township Fire Department arrived on the scene.

The two children swimmers were medically cleared on the scene while the 38-year-old male was transported by EMS to Upper Peninsula Health Sysyem for medical evaluation.

