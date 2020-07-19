Fair weather returns to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

High pressure and dry air dominate our weather once again after repeat heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms. Seasonally mild temperatures and low dew points will lend towards pleasant weather. Next chance at rain and thunder arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Sunday: Early rain and storms in the eastern U.P. gradually ending by late-morning. Otherwise, less humid, fair, dry & breezy, especially along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Highs: 70° into the 70s nearshore. Low/mid 80s interior central

Monday: Mainly sunny, dry & mild

Highs: 70s. Coolest nearshore

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, becoming mainly cloudy with scattered evening rain & storms in the west.

Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Morning rain ending in the east. Otherwise, fair & dry.

Highs: 70s

Above-average temperatures return Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.