Fair weather returns to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Sunny, dry weather sticks around through Tuesday morning
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

High pressure and dry air dominate our weather once again after repeat heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms. Seasonally mild temperatures and low dew points will lend towards pleasant weather. Next chance at rain and thunder arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Sunday: Early rain and storms in the eastern U.P. gradually ending by late-morning. Otherwise, less humid, fair, dry & breezy, especially along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Highs: 70° into the 70s nearshore. Low/mid 80s interior central

Monday: Mainly sunny, dry & mild

Highs: 70s. Coolest nearshore

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, becoming mainly cloudy with scattered evening rain & storms in the west.

Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Morning rain ending in the east. Otherwise, fair & dry.

Highs: 70s

Above-average temperatures return Friday into the weekend.

