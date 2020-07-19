Power outages reported after overnight storms

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to UPPCO at 8:36 a.m. ET Sunday, approximately 1,000 customers - mostly in Baraga County and southern Houghton County - are still without power due to the severe storms that hit during the night.

Our department is out on several downed trees/power line calls. *JURMU ROAD IS CURRENTLY IMPASSABLE. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.* UPDATE: Beartown Road is also impassable. Posted by Keweenaw Bay Fire Department on Sunday, July 19, 2020

UPPCO says its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. No estimate of restoration is available at the time of this writing. People should stay clear of any downed power lines or electrical equipment. Click here for updates from UPPCO’s Outage Map.

Do you have pictures of storm damage? Share them with us here.

Approximately 1,000 customers are still without power this morning due to the severe storms that hit during the night. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. People should stay clear of any downed power lines or electrical equipment. — UPPCO (@UPPCO) July 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.