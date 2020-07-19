Power outages reported after overnight storms
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to UPPCO at 8:36 a.m. ET Sunday, approximately 1,000 customers - mostly in Baraga County and southern Houghton County - are still without power due to the severe storms that hit during the night.
UPPCO says its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. No estimate of restoration is available at the time of this writing. People should stay clear of any downed power lines or electrical equipment. Click here for updates from UPPCO’s Outage Map.
