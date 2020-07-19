Hiawatha focuses on their ‘Un-Festival’ this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-op explored other ways to raise money and bring entertainment to fans this year since the 2020 Hiawatha Festival was canceled.

Instead of music, performances and lots of fans roaming around the Tourist Park campgrounds this time of year, Hiawatha is focused on their ‘Un-Festival'. To make up for the canceled event, executive director of the Hiawatha Co-op, Susan Divine, said they have virtual concerts every Thursday on their Facebook page and they are raising funds for next year’s festival.

“We’re doing a GoFundMe right now,” Divine said. “That is specifically to raise $15,000. So that when January comes, and we have to start giving out deposits to musicians, and getting the tickets printed, we’ll have a set of funds we can use for that.”

Another way to support is by purchasing their ‘Un-Festival’ t-shirts for $23 each by going to their website or calling their office at 906-226-8575.

