Celebrating 30 years of family-friendly fishing fun in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) -

A socially distanced version of the Republic Sportsman’s Club Annual Fishing Derby took place at Munson Park this weekend.

230 people registered for this year's big 30th annual celebration.

First prize for the largest Walleye was $1,000 with several additional prizes for 2nd, 3rd and for species such as Northern Pike, Bass, Rock Bass, Perch, Blue Gill, Trout and Crappie.

In addition to two days full of family friendly fishing fun, attendees got to bid on thousands of dollars in raffle prizes. There was also a duck race with funds going to the Republic Volunteer Fire Department.

Craig VanBeek, President of the Republic Sportsman's Club says several additional steps were taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in order to keep the kids interested in fishing and to carry on this annual tradition.

“We have been doing everything we can to meet all the CDC recommendations. We’ve gone all out on that. We’ve spread everything out. We closed our pavilion down this year. We don’t allow anybody inside the pavilion. We’ve done everything as far as masks,” VanBeek asserted.

Things were so spread out through the entire weekend that VanBeek says it was difficult to determine just how many people were on hand at any given time.

“It’s almost hard to tell how big of a crowd we have here this year because everybody is so spread out. Everybody is scattered all over. The fishermen are out on the water. We’ve got 6 miles that they can travel. So they’re all spread way out,” VanBeek declared.

So during a summer when everyone’s favorite events are getting cancelled, VanBeek was glad to simply be able to hold this derby.

“It’s been very successful. We had a lot of concerns about COVID-19 but boy, this has just been great. I’m so happy we went forward with this and did it. I think that’s pretty much the general concession with everybody we’ve talked to,” VanBeek exclaimed.

But for people like VanBeek, the big payoff comes when he sees the kids getting hooked on events like this.

“The kids have been having a lot of fun. That is really why we do this. We really push for kids in our tournament. We love having them here and it creates joy for everybody here to see these kids out here fishing and running around and having a good time.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.