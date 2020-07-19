Advertisement

Celebrating 30 years of family-friendly fishing fun in Republic

230 people registered for this year's big 30th annual celebration
Gone fishin' out in the west UP town of Republic
Gone fishin' out in the west UP town of Republic(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) -

A socially distanced version of the Republic Sportsman’s Club Annual Fishing Derby took place at Munson Park this weekend.

230 people registered for this year's big 30th annual celebration.

First prize for the largest Walleye was $1,000 with several additional prizes for 2nd, 3rd and for species such as Northern Pike, Bass, Rock Bass, Perch, Blue Gill, Trout and Crappie.

In addition to two days full of family friendly fishing fun, attendees got to bid on thousands of dollars in raffle prizes. There was also a duck race with funds going to the Republic Volunteer Fire Department.

Craig VanBeek, President of the Republic Sportsman's Club says several additional steps were taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in order to keep the kids interested in fishing and to carry on this annual tradition.

“We have been doing everything we can to meet all the CDC recommendations. We’ve gone all out on that. We’ve spread everything out. We closed our pavilion down this year. We don’t allow anybody inside the pavilion. We’ve done everything as far as masks,” VanBeek asserted.

Things were so spread out through the entire weekend that VanBeek says it was difficult to determine just how many people were on hand at any given time.

“It’s almost hard to tell how big of a crowd we have here this year because everybody is so spread out. Everybody is scattered all over. The fishermen are out on the water. We’ve got 6 miles that they can travel. So they’re all spread way out,” VanBeek declared.

So during a summer when everyone’s favorite events are getting cancelled, VanBeek was glad to simply be able to hold this derby.

“It’s been very successful. We had a lot of concerns about COVID-19 but boy, this has just been great. I’m so happy we went forward with this and did it. I think that’s pretty much the general concession with everybody we’ve talked to,” VanBeek exclaimed.

But for people like VanBeek, the big payoff comes when he sees the kids getting hooked on events like this.

“The kids have been having a lot of fun. That is really why we do this. We really push for kids in our tournament. We love having them here and it creates joy for everybody here to see these kids out here fishing and running around and having a good time.”

Click here for a link to final derby & duck race results

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alger Delta Co-op works with members to pay bills during shutdown

Updated: moments ago
|
By Grace Blair
As coronavirus began impacting families, Alger Delta members needed to extend their pay period.

News

UP COVID-19 cases reach 350 Monday; Upper Michigan a medium-high risk

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Upper Peninsula has recently been increased to a medium-high risk area according to the MI Safe Start Map.

News

New partnership between U.P. Rehab Services, Dickinson County Healthcare System to add more programs

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Under the partnership, Dickinson County Healthcare Rehabilitation Services will gain two new locations, one in Kingsford next to the high school and one in Niagara, Wisconsin.

News

Culvert being replaced Tuesday on County Road PPG in Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A culvert is being replaced, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

News

Multi-vehicle crash leaves two Iron Mountain buildings damaged

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, they responded to the crash at the intersection of East "A" street and U.S. 2, at 7:35 p.m. Sunday night.

Latest News

News

Ludington restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A downstate Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

News

Diving team seeks ancient artifacts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The Noble Odyssey Foundation is searching for ancient mining equipment at the bottom of Huron Bay, which was likely used by indigenous people when the water level was much lower.

News

Marquette Mountain announces new initiatives

Updated: 3 hours ago
These initiatives include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities.

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - July 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the chairman of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Patrick Gagliardi.

News

Marquette Senior Center explains upcoming millage renewal ballot proposal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Maureen McFadden, Senior Services Manager at the Marquette Senior Center, explains why the facility is asking for a millage renewal in the upcoming August 4 election.

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Summertime heart health tips from UPHS-Marquette

Updated: 8 hours ago
Summertime heart health tips from Joe Ackerman of UPHS-Marquette