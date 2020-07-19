Abducted Traverse City teen located in Blair Township

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLUC) -

UPDATE Monday, 12:30 a.m.

Anna Mae Taylor and Brandon Reyes have been located by Grand Traverse County Sheriffs Deputies in Blair Township. She is being treated for injuries at Munson Medical Center. Reyes is in custody. More information will be provided by investigators when available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Michigan State Police has issued an AMBER ALERT for Anna Mae Taylor.

Taylor is a 15 year old female described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black Nike spandex pants with a neon waistband.

She is believed to be with suspect Brandon Reyes, a 20 year old male, in a silver Chrysler 300 bearing Michigan Registration BREYES.

The suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun and hammer. Taylor was last seen with Reyes in the Traverse City, MI area between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

If located call 911 or the Grand Traverse County Sheriffs Office at 231-922-4550.

