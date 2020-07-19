2 people hospitalized after vehicles collide in Negaunee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A two vehicle crash in Negaunee Saturday night sends two people to the hospital.

Negaunee City Police say it happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Baldwin Avenue around 8 P.M.

The driver of a Chevy Blazer and the front seat passenger were taken to UPHS-Marquette for their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a GMC Terrain, was not injured.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Police report the Blazer was heading east on U.S. 41 when it went through a red light and into the intersection of U.S. 41 and Baldwin Avenue. The Blazer was hit by the Terrain heading north on Baldwin Avenue. The Blazer rolling over, coming to rest in the east bound lane of U.S. 41, but facing west.

The Negaunee City Police were assisted by the Negaunee City Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Marquette County Rescue, Michigan State Police, Ishpeming Police and UPHS EMS.

