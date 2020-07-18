Lake Superior cleaned by volunteer divers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers dedicated their time to an underwater clean up Marquette Lower Harbor on Saturday.

Divers geared up and went diving in Lake Superior for old tires that sank to the bottom. This is the second annual underwater cleanup.

Over 30 divers came to help from all parts of the country, including Wisconsin and Oklahoma. They collected more than 83 tires of all sizes. The event organizer, Don Fassbender, tells us his motivation

“This is our drinking water,” Fassbender said. “So, we want to keep it clean for future generations.”

To be a volunteer scuba diver you need an open water certification. Fassbender says he hopes to have a third underwater cleanup next year.

