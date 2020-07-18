Fewer vendors show up to local farmers market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market downsized to about half the vendors this year.

This is their third week and instead of the normal 70 vendors, the market located at Marquette Commons has a little over 30 vendors this year.

Nonetheless, the crowd seems to be consistent each week customers can purchase fresh produce and local organic products.

The market manager Sara Johnson asks that everyone keep certain guidelines in mind when shopping.

“Make sure you bring your face masks,” Johnson said. “Make sure you bring a tote bag to carry your goodies with. As a market, we no longer accept credit cards. Some of our vendor will individually, but it’s best just to come prepared with cash. Small bills are best and make sure you don’t touch any of the product. Let the vendors do that for you.”

The farmers market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 31.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.