6 people arrested for trespassing in a Marquette business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six people were arrested for trespassing at a Marquette business on Friday afternoon.

Pictures on Facebook show Black Lives Matter protesters sitting inside Huron Mountain Bakery in south Marquette. The same group was involved in a demonstration on Sunday that aimed to draw attention to the bakery owner’s social media comments about race.

Marquette City Police say multiple people were inside the business and were refusing to leave after requested to do so by employees.

Officers arrived after 2:11 p.m. Friday, finding 12 people inside the business chanting loudly. Officers requested them to leave the property or be subject to arrest for trespassing. Six individuals refused to leave the business. Police then arrested them for trespassing without incident.

Assisting Marquette City Police on the scene were the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Chocolay Township Police and Michigan State Police.

