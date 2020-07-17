Advertisement

Thomas Theatre Group reports ‘steady’ business

New movie releases were set to begin the middle of July, but that date continues to be delayed.
The Quinnesec theater’s lobby.
The Quinnesec theater’s lobby.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thomas Theatre Group has been open for business for just under 5 weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations.

Screenings continue to roll for the public.

“We’ve been supported pretty good in all three communities that we operate in. It’s offering a lifeline during this period that we are under mandate,” said the Thomas Theatre Group president, Thomas D. Andes.

Seats are picked by the staff, ensuring families are properly distanced from each other. masks must be worn at all times until patrons reach their seat.

“We’re not controlling the customers, it’s up to the customers to keep social distance and wear a mask; it’s on their own.”

Movie concessions are also filled, and handed out by the employees, limiting the touch-points in theater.

The movies that are being shown right now are repeat movies that have shown in the past. New movie releases were set to begin the middle of July, but that date continues to be delayed.

“We’re being told August 12. I’m not holding my breath now. I’ve gone through this twice. We’ve had to reschedule and recalculate everything, which has put us in a real challenging position,” said Andes.

Andes says despite old movies showing, he is thankful for the support.

“We’ve had a pretty steady and pretty positive feedback with the second run movies we are showing in Iron Mountain (Quinnesec), Escanaba and Marquette,” he said.

The theater group will continue to bring feature films to Upper Michigan.

Learn more about the Quinnesec theater, and the others in the Thomas Theatre Group, here.

