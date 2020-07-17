NMU Men’s Basketball places six on NABC Honors Court and earns team recognition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University Men's Basketball placed six student-athletes onto the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2019-20 NABC Honors Court. The team also earned Team Academic Excellence honors.

Myles Howard (Chicago, Ill.), Marcus Matelski (Boyne Falls, Mich.), senior Alec Fruin (Beloit, Wis.), and juniors Marcus Krachinski (Perronville, Mich.), Troy Summers (Grayling, Mich.) and Carson Wonders (Iron Mountain, Wis.) were placed on the NABC Honors Court.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. Academically, the student-athlete must be a junior or senior and a varsity player while also maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the end of the 2019-20 academic year in at least their second year at their respective school.

The six Wildcats joined a total of 1,350 who earned the distinction. The six were also tied for the most from a program in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, tied with Michigan Technological University and the University of Wisconsin Parkside.

To earn Team Academic Excellence honors, a team must have had a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season. NMU was one of just four GLIAC programs to earn the honor.

