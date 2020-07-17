Advertisement

Nice day before an active weekend

System to bring rounds of strong storms
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We’re ending the work week with nice summertime conditions. It’ll be another sunny, dry, and toasty day with temperatures getting into the 80s away from the lakes. Then, a warm front lifts from south to north overnight, and a line of storms will move in by tomorrow morning. This line will track from west to east through midday. During the day the humidity will climb with dewpoint temperatures in the 70s! Plus, temperatures will again top off well into the 80s. Some widely scattered storms could pop if we get some sunshine within the clouds. The second line of more potent storms will move during the evening through Sunday morning. Some storms will be strong to severe producing strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated thunderstorm, toasty and muggy

  • Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Morning storms, followed by scattered thundershowers during the afternoon and another line of strong to severe storms in the evening through the night. Otherwise, hot and humid

  • Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday Night: Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain

  • Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Morning showers east with clouds gradually clearing

  • Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Continued 70s

Tuesday: Clouds increasing with showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day

  • Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

  • Highs: Mid to upper 70s

