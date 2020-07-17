Mass City man injured in rollover crash in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Mass City man was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday evening in Ontonagon County.

According to the Ongonagon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the crash at 6:20 p.m. July 15.

Deputies say a 62-year-old Mass City man was traveling south on Dishnaw Road, near M-38, when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch, rolled over and landed on its roof.

The sheriff’s office says SONCO Ambulance and Aspirus Medevac personnel transported the man to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ongonagon County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Greenland Volunteer Fire Department.

