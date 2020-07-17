Marquette County Habitat for Humanity to hold ‘Women Build’ event in August

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is hoping to get more women interested and confident in volunteering with the organization to help build houses for people in need.

Cindy Noble with Marquette Habitat says women have expressed interest in volunteering to build homes, but oftentimes don’t feel confident that they have the construction skills to do so.

Thursday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 8, women will have the chance to learn how to build a house at the Women Build event.

Noble says the day begins at 8:30 a.m. with an orientation and instruction on what skills will be used during the project that day. Then, the group will help build a home. Women community leaders will also give presentations during lunch, provided for free, to speak about the importance of encouraging women to break out of their comfort zones.

You can register for the Women Build event on the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity website.

