Dickinson County Healthcare System uses PPP loan for employee pay, PPE equipment

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain was just one of the many businesses to receive a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. DCH continues to be above water, in part because of a recent $9.1 million loan the hospital received back in May.

“We anticipated that there would be downturn in volumes due to COVID-19, so we went out and got the money to make sure we had a strong financial position,” said DCH’s chief financial officer, Brian Donahue.

Donahue said that patient volumes were down significantly int he past two months.

“That turned out to be the case, that our volumes were down about 40% in May and 20% in June, so they are coming back. It did help us through the downturn,” he said.

The PPP loan helped DCH to keep most of their employees on the payroll.

“We did furlough about 50 employees, with the PPP , with the guidelines, they were all back by mid-June,” said Donahue.

Donahue says that without this loan many more would have been furloughed and during this time, they want all hands on deck.

“You need those people, when volumes ramp back up, and we’re almost there now,” he said.

The hospital also used the PPP loan to improve and increase their digital Tele-health. It also helped them with COVID-19 testing, a respiratory clinic, a COVID-19 wing, and personal protective equipment. Without this stimulus, Donahue says DCH’s revenue would be down $6 million.

“So that has helped us weather the storm,” he said.

With safety protocols and an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county daily, DCH will continue to work diligently to provide care to the community.

