Advertisement

Dickinson County Healthcare System uses PPP loan for employee pay, PPE equipment

DCH continues to be above water, in part because of a recent $9.1 million loan the hospital received back in May.
DCH sign
DCH sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain was just one of the many businesses to receive a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. DCH continues to be above water, in part because of a recent $9.1 million loan the hospital received back in May.

“We anticipated that there would be downturn in volumes due to COVID-19, so we went out and got the money to make sure we had a strong financial position,” said DCH’s chief financial officer, Brian Donahue.

Donahue said that patient volumes were down significantly int he past two months.

“That turned out to be the case, that our volumes were down about 40% in May and 20% in June, so they are coming back. It did help us through the downturn,” he said.

The PPP loan helped DCH to keep most of their employees on the payroll.

“We did furlough about 50 employees, with the PPP , with the guidelines, they were all back by mid-June,” said Donahue.

Donahue says that without this loan many more would have been furloughed and during this time, they want all hands on deck.

“You need those people, when volumes ramp back up, and we’re almost there now,” he said.

The hospital also used the PPP loan to improve and increase their digital Tele-health. It also helped them with COVID-19 testing, a respiratory clinic, a COVID-19 wing, and personal protective equipment. Without this stimulus, Donahue says DCH’s revenue would be down $6 million.

“So that has helped us weather the storm,” he said.

With safety protocols and an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county daily, DCH will continue to work diligently to provide care to the community.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thomas Theatre Group reports ‘steady’ business

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
New movie releases were set to begin the middle of July, but that date continues to be delayed.

News

Gov. Whitmer allows remote public meetings, administrative Hearings until the end of the COVID-19 State of Emergency

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Order provides temporary relief for certain administrative rules and procedures.

News

Gov. Whitmer further strengthens Executive Order on masks

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Governor’s order offers clarification for businesses, polling places, public safety officers.

News

New online class helps paddlers identify, avoid transporting invasive species in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kayakers, paddleboarders and canoeists can also be key in the fight to protect the waters they love by identifying and reporting aquatic invasive species they encounter.

Latest News

News

Copper Country Republican Party to host sheriff’s debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
The event will take place Tuesday, July 28, in Hancock.

News

2020 Soo Film Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Organizers are looking into the feasibility of an online event at a later date.

News

Mass City man injured in rollover crash in Ontonagon County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Deputies say a 62-year-old Mass City man was traveling south on Dishnaw Road, near M-38, when he lost control of his vehicle.

News

Alpena woman injured in motorcycle crash in Ontonagon County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The sheriff’s office said Lisa Edmonds, of Alpena, was traveling south on US-45 near M-26 around 9:45 a.m. July 15 when she lost control of her motorcycle.

News

MHSAA announces fall sports will kick off 2020-21 school year as traditionally scheduled

Updated: 3 hours ago
MHSAA announces Fall seasons will continue as scheduled.

News

Fitness Friday with Trainer Travis

Updated: 6 hours ago
Trainer Travis Alexander has a great workout to try at home or at the gym.