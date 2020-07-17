Advertisement

COVID-19 exposure site identified in Alger County

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department has been informed of a traveler who has tested positive for COVID-19 who visited Alger County on July 12.
Welcome to Munising sign (WLUC file image)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department has been informed of a traveler who has tested positive for COVID-19 who had recently visited Alger County. The traveler visited on Sunday, July 12.

The only exposure site was the Glass Bottom Boat Tour from 2:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. The individual wore a mask and practiced social distancing. The person had no symptoms until later that evening and tested positive on Tuesday July 14.

The press release emphasized that this is not a reflection on the business in any way, just that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 participated in a boat tour while infectious with the virus.

When asked by TV6 about other possible exposure sites, the LMAS District Health Department said, “There weren’t any other sites, that’s why there aren’t any listed. They came to Alger to go on the boat tour and then left.”

If you were present at this location during the date and time noted, please monitor for symptoms and contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-387-2297 or 1-800-562-4832.

