Copper Country Republican Party to host sheriff’s debate

The event will take place Tuesday, July 28, in Hancock.
(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Republican sheriff candidates will soon be debating in the Copper Country.

The Copper Country Republican Party will be hosting a debate between Republican sheriff candidates, Steve Laux and Brian McLean, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hancock Beach Pavilion in Hancock.

Voters are encouraged to attend before casting their ballots in the August 4 primary election.

“This will be a great opportunity for Houghton County voters to learn more about both sheriff candidates and see where they stand on the issues,” said CCRP Chair Brady Tervo. “Our party invites any and all to come out for this informative outdoor event.”

Limited seating is available at the pavilion, so organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs.

Contact the Copper Country Republican Party at coppercountrygop@gmail.com for more information.

