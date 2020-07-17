Alpena woman injured in motorcycle crash in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ongonagon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of US-45 and M-26.

The sheriff’s office said Lisa Edmonds, of Alpena, was traveling south on US-45 near M-26 around 9:45 a.m. July 15 when she lost control of her motorcycle. Deputies say it appears the motorcycle flipped over and then continued to slide 50 feet on its side, closer to the intersection.

Edmonds was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital by SONCO and Aspirus Medivac personnel. The extent of her injuries are unknown, deputies said.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Rockland Volunteer Fire Department.

