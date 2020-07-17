2020 Soo Film Festival canceled

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The 2020 Soo Film Festival has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soo Film Festival is looking into the feasibility of an online event at a later date. The festival was scheduled for September 16 through 20 in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, for its seventh year.

Films were to screen at the historic Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library, a Superior District Library.

“Due to the ever-changing conditions we cannot in good conscience risk the well-being of our staff, friends, family, and fellow film fans,” said Festival President Jason Markstrom. “This year’s filmmakers put hard work and tremendous effort into their films and we were very excited to show them off. Soo Film Festival looks forward to seeing their work next year.”

Soo Film Festival is open to filmmakers worldwide, but emphasizes and showcases work from the Great Lakes region.

The Soo Film Festival organizing committee is Jason Markstrom, Allison Youngs, Mark Dobias, Pat Egan, and Susan James. Soo Film Festival, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and host film and allied arts festivals in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Soo Film Festival, Inc. seeks to showcase the work of independent and emerging filmmakers, especially from the Great Lakes of North America. Our Mission: Great Lakes, Great Movies!

