Warming trend begins today

Unsettled pattern on the way
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After morning patchy fog mixes out a beautiful and warmer day unfolds. With high pressure in the area plan for sunny skies. A trough moves north of the U.P. tonight with some weakening storms moving across the west. Then, the heat and humidity increase a bit more tomorrow, especially by Saturday. Looking ahead our next system brings showers and storms for periods this weekend starting Saturday morning.

Today: Morning fog, followed by mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions

  • Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Tonight: Scattered storms in the west to light showers in the central

  • Lows: Mainly 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

  • Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. A few likely strong to severe with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain

  • Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Lingering morning showers with slow clearing

  • Highs: Mid 80s

