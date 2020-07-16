Warming trend begins today

After morning patchy fog mixes out a beautiful and warmer day unfolds. With high pressure in the area plan for sunny skies. A trough moves north of the U.P. tonight with some weakening storms moving across the west. Then, the heat and humidity increase a bit more tomorrow, especially by Saturday. Looking ahead our next system brings showers and storms for periods this weekend starting Saturday morning.

Today: Morning fog, followed by mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions

Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Tonight: Scattered storms in the west to light showers in the central

Lows: Mainly 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. A few likely strong to severe with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain

Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Lingering morning showers with slow clearing

Highs: Mid 80s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.