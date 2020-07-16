Warm Summer Weather Continues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Look for seasonably warm and sunny Friday. Over the weekend, humidity will return Saturday with a good chance of periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 80s but near 80 close to the Great Lakes

Saturday: Warm and more humid, chance of some showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Sunday: Chance of morning showers east, sunny to partly cloudy west with decreasing humidity

Highs: 80s, but mid to upper 70s along sections of the Lake Superior shoreline

There will be a trend toward cooler weather next week along with a few periods of showers.

