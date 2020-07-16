Advertisement

Warm Summer Weather Continues

Sun rising with a shot of western Upper Michigan's Copper Peak
Sun rising with a shot of western Upper Michigan's Copper Peak(DUWAYNE M KOSMA | Duwayne Kozma)
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Look for seasonably warm and sunny Friday. Over the weekend, humidity will return Saturday with a good chance of periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 80s but near 80 close to the Great Lakes

Saturday: Warm and more humid, chance of some showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Sunday: Chance of morning showers east, sunny to partly cloudy west with decreasing humidity

Highs: 80s, but mid to upper 70s along sections of the Lake Superior shoreline

There will be a trend toward cooler weather next week along with a few periods of showers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warming trend begins today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
Warming up before more active weather this weekend

Forecast

A Couple of Pleasant Summer Days on the Way

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
The weather outlook for Thursday into the weekend

Forecast

Seasonal air before another warm- up

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Gradual warm up on the way

Forecast

A Slow-moving Front Means Showers will Linger

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
More showers are expected

Latest News

Forecast

Heavy rain returns today

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Stormy and rainy Tuesday

Forecast

Pleasant summer day

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Really nice before our next front.

Forecast

Mid-summer heat and humidity slowly return this week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
TV6 Weather On Demand

Forecast

Cool, crisp nights with fair & mild days

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
TV6 Weather On Demand with Shawn Householder

Forecast

Cool, mostly dry weekend weather

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
TV6 Weather On Demand with Meteorologist, Shawn Householder

Forecast

After a rainy morning comes a nice weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A comfortable weekend in the works