WANTED: Donald Devon Moore on felony charges

Hancock Police Department is trying to locate Moore, who is wanted for felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident last week.
Donald Devon Moore
Donald Devon Moore(Courtesy Hancock Police Department)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Police Department is trying to locate a man who is wanted for felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident last week.

Police say the victim said 33-year-old Donald Devon Moore pulled a handgun from his waistband and put it to her forehead, striking her in the forehead with the barrel.

Moore is an African American man, 5′11″ tall, and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Moore may be armed.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Moore, please contact your local police agency or the Hancock Police Department at 906-482-3102.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

