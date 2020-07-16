Volunteers needed for Underwater Clean Up event Saturday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local scuba divers are asking for help with a clean up project taking place in Marquette this Saturday, July 18.

The Second Annual Underwater Cleanup Event is happening at Lower Harbor Park. Under the water, scuba divers will pick up tires and other trash that have accumulated near the shore. On dry land, volunteers will assist in throwing the items away. The goal is to remove items that might be harmful to the lake.

“Help on shore and the captains in their boats enable us to get a lot more of the toxic things out of the environment. Right now, we’re worried about the tires that are in there. They’re decaying, this is our drinking water and we want it to be a lot cleaner for future generations,” said Don Fassbender, Underwater Clean Up Event Organizer.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. If lightning is occurring, the event will be moved to the following Saturday, July 25.

