VA implements VEText ‘I am Here’ appointment check-in

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -A smart-phone application is impacting the way many veterans check in to their health appointments.

“VEText is an application that our vets can use to receive appointment reminders, letting them know when their appointments are scheduled,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s specialty clinic MSA supervisor, Rachel Harris.

Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA is using ‘VEText’ to also check-in when they arrive for a scheduled appointments. Every enrolled Veteran with a cell phone number listed in their health record is automatically enrolled in the program.

Here's how it works: veterans arrive in the parking lot, then text the words 'I am Here' to 53079.

“We send back a message letting them know when they should enter the facility,” said Harris.

Screening procedures are still underway. If a veteran does not have a smart phone, they can still come in the building to check-in. The purpose behind using this technology is to assist with physical distancing. The first week of the program has been a hit.

“They like knowing they can stay in the comfort of their own vehicle, until it’s time to come in a see their provider. They also like knowing that their provider is ready to see them, and their room is clean. They will have decreased exposures coming in,” said Harris.

This application also allows veterans to update their information. Even if the Veteran has opted out of receiving messages, they can still use the ‘I am Here’ feature. Important VA messaging is also sent via these means to keep veterans informed of upcoming events or the latest COVID-19 updates.

For more information on VEText visit the VA website.

