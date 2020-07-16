Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 4 Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by four on Thursday.

Thursday, single cases were added in Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic and Marquette counties. A positive case was also removed from Alger County in Thursday’s data. A health officer with the LMAS District Health Department says it was a previously recorded positive case, who tested positive a second time.

The U.P. now has a total of 309 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 120 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 645 new cases Thursday, July 16, so the state’s total cases are now at 71,842. Sixteen new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,101 people with the virus have died in Michigan. Thirteen of statewide deaths Thursday were via the Vital Records review.

Total recoveries in the state are at 53,867 as of Friday, July 10 numbers. Recovery numbers are updated each Saturday with Friday’s numbers.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

