Spectrum outage reported in Upper Michigan

The internet, TV and voice provider says it's working to restore service as quickly as possible.
(KNEP)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum users are reporting major issues with service Thursday morning in Upper Michigan.

Very little information is currently available about the apparent widespread outage. A Twitter message from Spectrum says it’s aware of an “area issue” but does not have an estimate for when the problem will be repaired.

The website DownDetector.com shows Spectrum outages reported across the United States. The internet, TV and voice provider says it’s working to restore service as quickly as possible.

TV6 & FOX UP have contacted Spectrum to get more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

