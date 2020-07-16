Silver Creek Church holds Feeding America Mobile Food Bank

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Harvey held a Feeding America mobile food drive on Thursday, July 16.

Close to 20,000 pounds of food were delivered on truck by Feeding America of West Michigan. Boxes packed with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy were loaded off the truck, ready to be handed out to those in need. To ensure social distancing, participants were asked to stay in their cars, as volunteers loaded the food for them.

Silver Creek Church has been hosting monthly food drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are seeing higher numbers of participants now than in the past, and are happy to be helping during this time.

“Those that are volunteering, it means to them that they get a chance to minister to other people, to give back to their community, to love other people the way Jesus told us we should, " said Kevin Taylor, Lead Pastor at Silver Creek Church.

In all, food was distributed to around 350 families suffering from food insecurity.

