NWS RADAR tower will be offline until further notice

The familiar 'golf ball' dome located in Negaunee TWP is down for maintenance
NWS MQT RADAR tower is down for maintenance
NWS MQT RADAR tower is down for maintenance(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAGUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -

You may have noticed a familiar landmark along US-41 in Negaunee Township was briefly dismantled Thursday. Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Matt Zika says Thursday’s maintenance to the RADAR tower at the National Weather Service site in Negaunee Township was long overdue.

“Back when the RADAR network was deployed back in the 1990s, that been over 25 years. So we’re far past the life expectancy of the main parts or the inner working guts of the RADAR,” Zika acknowledged.

A 197 foot crane was used to lift the 7,500 pound protective dome away from the RADAR pedestal. The rotating pedestal itself which weighs roughly 25,000 pounds was also replaced.

"That's going to basically assure that we have RADAR coverage across Upper Michigan and across the United States well into the 2030s with this maintenance project," Zika announced.

But this kind of work isn’t exactly as simple as changing a light bulb. There are many factors to consider according to Matt Borchardt, Business Development at Viant Crane located in Superior, Wisconsin.

“Wind is the biggest one. You’re always watching the wind.  You’re always watching weather conditions, hot, cold, rain and snow, all of them play into factor,” Borchardt reasoned. Crane operators must also account for the space needed to operate the crane, underground utilities and more.

“Components that have been secure in a spot for many, many years may not come free right away. So you’re always trying to anticipate the unexpected, whether it’s weather conditions or weights that aren’t accurate. From time to time the customer tells you the piece weighs this much and then when you lift it, it’s much heavier. So if you’re kind of getting marginally close to the capacity of the crane, always go up to the next size crane,” Borchardt advised.  

This RADAR tower will remain down for about the next 7 to 10 days according to Zika. But even without this technology in Weather Center 6, we're not exactly flying blind.

"We have weather RADAR information coming from the RADAR in Duluth, Green Bay and Gaylord. While it's not as precise as having a Doppler RADAR right here in our back yard, it provides our forecasters to what's going on in the atmosphere," Zika exclaimed.

We also have lightning data network, high resolution satellite imagery and a working knowledge of the terrain, topography and day-to-day knowledge of Upper Michigan's weather.

Once the tower is returned to service, it'll be business as usual.

“Most people aren’t going to see much difference other than that visual aspect today,” Zika stated.

Zika says similar upgrades are taking place on the more than 150 Doppler RADAR towers across the entire country.

