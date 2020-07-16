Advertisement

No injuries reported in Sault Ste. Marie house fire Thursday morning

Police said the majority of the damage was located in the main living and attic area of the house.
The living room and attic were damaged in a July 16, 2020, fire at this home, located at 210 West 12th Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie.
The living room and attic were damaged in a July 16, 2020, fire at this home, located at 210 West 12th Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie.(Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday.

Sault Ste. Marie Police and Fire Departments responded to 210 West 12th Avenue at 3:15 a.m. July 16, to find the home flaming and smoking. Fire personnel found the building was unoccupied, and the fire was quickly extinguished, police said.

Police said the majority of the heat and smoke damage was located in the main living and attic areas of the house.

Police and fire personnel cleared the scene around 4:00 a.m.

The fire investigation is ongoing by Sault Ste. Marie Police Department’s Detective Bureau, and the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department.

Any further questions or tips may be directed to Detective Phillip Donnay at the Sault Police Department at 906-632-5744, or Fire Chief Scott LaBonte at the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department 906-632-2226 ext 1.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story if any additional information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bergman appointed to Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The group works together to maintain the important relationship between the United States and Canada.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 4 Thursday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Single cases were added in Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic and Marquette counties.

News

A pop of color to Stephenson Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Bonifas Art Center and artist Jim Finlan worked together to design the pump house with all four seasons.

Latest News

News

EGLE awards watershed management planning grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three grants, totaling $276,000, are available for projects that will benefit Michigan’s lakes and streams by developing new or updating existing watershed management plans.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Escanaba, Menominee next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
No appointment is needed to receive testing, but a state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years of age and older.

News

VA implements VEText ‘I am Here’ appointment check-in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Here's how it works: veterans arrive in the parking lot, then text the words 'I am Here' to 53079.

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

News

NWS RADAR tower will be offline until further notice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The familiar 'golf ball' dome located in Negaunee TWP is down for maintenance

News

Iron Mountain looking to help add more outdoor seating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Any restaurant, bar, cafe or similar business owner with outdoor seating ideas are asked to email info@downtownironmountain.com.