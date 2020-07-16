No injuries reported in Sault Ste. Marie house fire Thursday morning

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday.

Sault Ste. Marie Police and Fire Departments responded to 210 West 12th Avenue at 3:15 a.m. July 16, to find the home flaming and smoking. Fire personnel found the building was unoccupied, and the fire was quickly extinguished, police said.

Police said the majority of the heat and smoke damage was located in the main living and attic areas of the house.

Police and fire personnel cleared the scene around 4:00 a.m.

The fire investigation is ongoing by Sault Ste. Marie Police Department’s Detective Bureau, and the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department.

Any further questions or tips may be directed to Detective Phillip Donnay at the Sault Police Department at 906-632-5744, or Fire Chief Scott LaBonte at the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department 906-632-2226 ext 1.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story if any additional information is made available.

