Michigan Works! hosts Virtual Job Fair July 21

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Works! is hosting its first ever U.P.-wide Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, July 21.

Industries and companies from across Upper Michigan have a variety of jobs available.

Interested jobseekers should go to the U.P. Michigan Works! website to register ahead of time. You can also view a list of participating businesses there.

A representative will work with you to prior to the job fair to help you prepare for your interviews.

The Virtual Job Fair is online from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

