Mass City bar reopens among COVID concerns

MASS CITY, Mich. (WLUC) -Stacy Anttila closed the doors of Tige’s Bar to the public until July 9. She said that it wasn’t only for the safety of the customers, but herself and her staff.

“Because who works here?” she asked. “People I care about: my sister, me. The customers live in the immediate area and from out of state and they’re regulars here and I want to welcome people, but I want to welcome people in a safe environment.”

The reopening came on the heels of Governor Whitmer’s recent executive order that all Michiganders must wear masks in all indoor public places, or else face a $500 fine. Anttila is encouraged by this, as she hopes that it will encourage customers to wear protective masks, not just for the sake of her business, but others as well.

“I think in terms of the businesses in the U.P.,” she mused, “if you want to be open in the fall, if you want to be open in the winter, then let’s buckle down and do what we need to do right now so that we’re not transmitting a deadly virus to each other.”

Anttila says she plans on remaining open as long as there aren’t any “major incidents,” corona related or otherwise.

