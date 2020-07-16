Advertisement

Mass City bar reopens among COVID concerns

Tige's Bar had been closed due to customer non-compliance with social distancing.
Bar reopening in Mass City
Bar reopening in Mass City(Connor Veenstra)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASS CITY, Mich. (WLUC) -Stacy Anttila closed the doors of Tige’s Bar to the public until July 9. She said that it wasn’t only for the safety of the customers, but herself and her staff.

“Because who works here?” she asked. “People I care about: my sister, me. The customers live in the immediate area and from out of state and they’re regulars here and I want to welcome people, but I want to welcome people in a safe environment.”

The reopening came on the heels of Governor Whitmer’s recent executive order that all Michiganders must wear masks in all indoor public places, or else face a $500 fine. Anttila is encouraged by this, as she hopes that it will encourage customers to wear protective masks, not just for the sake of her business, but others as well.

“I think in terms of the businesses in the U.P.,” she mused, “if you want to be open in the fall, if you want to be open in the winter, then let’s buckle down and do what we need to do right now so that we’re not transmitting a deadly virus to each other.”

Anttila says she plans on remaining open as long as there aren’t any “major incidents,” corona related or otherwise.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hancock Salvation Army offers COVID finance help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The Hancock Salvation Army is helping qualified locals with expenses they can no longer afford in the face of COVID-19.

News

Press conference brings up Line 5 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
After a serious of damages to a crude oil pipeline under the Mackinac Straight, local environmental groups make the case that it should be shut down.

News

NWS proposes major change to weather alerts system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The online survey will take 10-15 minutes

News

Classic Car Parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Classic cars drove past each of the locations, with drivers honking horns and waving.

Latest News

News

Delta and Schoolcraft Counties planning for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The goal is to make school as safe as possible for your children.

News

Portion of bike path to close in Chocolay Township for fire station roof repair

Updated: 3 hours ago
A detour will be in place at the intersections to use the crosswalks at the intersections for the use of the bike path on the north side of US-41.

News

Portage Lake District Library open for ‘grab and go’ services, delivery, more

Updated: 3 hours ago
For the time being, they’re offering limited services and building access to library patrons.

News

No injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash in Chocolay Township

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three of the vehicles suffered disabling damage and were removed.

News

Man dies in Menominee house fire Wednesday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Menominee firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home, who later died at the hospital.

News

Women’s Center wraps up first day of ‘200 Good Men Campaign’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through donations, Casady says women are welcome to join too.