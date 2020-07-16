Iron Mountain looking to help add more outdoor seating

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The City of Iron Mountain and the Downtown Development Authority is looking to help expand outdoor seating in the downtown area.

Any restaurant, bar, cafe or similar business owner with outdoor seating ideas are asked to email info@downtownironmountain.com. The city hopes more outdoor seating will help during this covid-19 pandemic.

“All of the studies have shown that outdoor is a safe option. If there’s any way we can help that effort, we want to do anything we can,” said the Iron Mountain DDA program Director, Amber Pipp.

They hope many businesses send in their ideas.

