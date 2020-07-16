Advertisement

Hancock Salvation Army offers COVID finance help

The non-profit plans on offering help to those affected by the epidemic.
(WLUC)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment checks since losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for those who didn’t qualify or still haven’t gotten their checks in the mail, the Hancock Salvation Army is ready to help.

“We are now able to make appointments and so they’ll call the Salvation Army, they’ll explain what their need is,” said Brenda Delacy, the Salvation Army’s Core Administrator. “And they can talk to Sue and Sue will give them the information that they need to have in terms of documentation.”

Those interested must provide documentation to prove that they’ve been affected by COVID-19 and that they have already either exhausted use of government funding or been denied it completely. The financial assistance comes in the form of a variety of services that the Salvation Army can help pay for.

“We can help with things as simple as automobile, help with automobile expenses,” Delacy explained. “Even things like oil changes or rotation of the tires things like that. Again, things are... when they’re not able to do it because of their finance loss, then we can, we can do that.”

The Salvation Army also continues to run its food pantry, which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 3pm.

