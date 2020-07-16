Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing in Escanaba, Menominee next week

No appointment is needed to receive testing, but a state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years of age and older.
COVID-19 testing tube.
COVID-19 testing tube.(mgn)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties will be coordinating with the Michigan National Guard, Michigan State Police and Emergency Management from both Delta and Menominee Counties to provide free community wide testing to anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19.

Drive up testing will be offered on:

  • Friday, July 24 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm ET at the U.P State Fairgrounds in Escanaba
  • Saturday, July 25 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm CT at Menominee High School parking lot

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note. No appointment is needed to receive testing. A state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years of age and older.

Anyone wishing to be tested must remain in their vehicle at all times. Testing will be conducted by medically trained members of the Michigan National Guard.

Those who are tested will receive their test results via an online laboratory portal or from Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties.

If you have questions, call 906-786-4111 during normal business hours.

