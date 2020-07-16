Free COVID-19 testing available in Munising Saturday, July 18

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Free COVID-19 testing is being offered to residents this Saturday, July 18, in Munising.

The Michigan National Guard is partnering with local health and emergency response agencies to put on the event. Anyone ages 18 and older with a Michigan ID can attend the drive through testing event.

Large scale testing sites provide an opportunity for both residents and health officials to learn more about how best to control the virus.

“This gives them an opportunity to find out, maybe they are positive. Then, we can figure out where that might have come from, and who they may have been in contact with and make sure that doesn’t spread any farther than there. So, it’s helpful to them and to us,” said Kerry Ott, Public Information Officer for the LMAS District Health Department.

The testing site will be open Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Alger County Road Commission building. Future testing events are being offered in Newberry and St. Ignace next weekend.

