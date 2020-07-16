EGLE awards watershed management planning grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Thursday three grants totaling $276,000 for projects that will benefit Michigan’s lakes and streams by developing new or updating existing watershed management plans.

The plans will help to restore impaired waters and protect high quality waters by reducing nonpoint sources of sediment, nutrients and other contaminants. An approved watershed management plan is required to apply for implementation funds offered annually by the Nonpoint Source Program.

Organizations and projects selected to receive funding:

Muskegon River Watershed Assembly: $108,217 to update the Muskegon River Watershed Management Plan. New monitoring data, an agricultural inventory and wetland functional assessment will provide specified restoration and protection recommendations for four subwatersheds in the greater Muskegon River Watershed.

Allegan Conservation District: $85,968 to update the Gun River Watershed Management Plan . Data from an agricultural inventory will help target outreach to critical areas, addressing sources of E. coli and nutrients.

Huron River Watershed Council: $81,815 to complete the third and final piece of the Middle Huron River Watershed Management Plan Update with a focus on the lower portion of the watershed. An extensive hydrologic assessment will help to highlight unstable stream reaches. Recommendations to address impacts of climate change will also be incorporated.

These grants are funded under Section 205(j) of the federal Clean Water Act. Grants were offered via a request for proposals.

