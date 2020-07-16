EGLE announces $4.3M available for watershed projects

MICHIGAN (Press Release) - Michigan’s Nonpoint Source (NPS) Program is requesting proposals for watershed projects that control nonpoint sources of pollution to restore impaired waters and protect high quality waters.

Approximately $4.3 million in state and federal funds should be available to selected projects in the spring of 2021. Projects can be up to three years in length and require a minimum of 25 percent local match. All projects must implement recommended activities in approved watershed management plans.

Details on eligibility, priorities, required local match, and all necessary forms and instructions for applicants are available on the Nonpoint Source Program homepage: www.Michigan.gov/NPS in the Grant Applicant Information section.

The NPS Program is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. The objective of this webinar is to talk to stakeholders about our Request for Proposal (RFP) priorities, review the RFP schedule, review the process for completing Notices of Intent, and answer any questions about potential projects, the RFP, or the application process.

Please register for this webinar at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/551547325961028111.

Notices of Intent to apply for a grant are due by August 14, 2020. Full proposals from invited applicants are due on November 6, 2020.

For questions or additional information contact the appropriate NPS staff member or contact Bob Sweet (SweetR@Michigan.gov or 517-512-9765).

