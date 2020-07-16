Dog Trail opens in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Animal Shelter held a ribbon cutting Thursday for the opening of its new dog walk trail. The one-mile long trail winds through the shelter’s nine acres of land.

The shelter has been working on the plans for nearly two years. People from Girl and Boy Scouts, K & K Logging and De Grand Construction volunteered their time to help make the trail a reality. Between the volunteers and a Community Foundation grant, this project didn't cost the shelter anything.

“We’re opening them to the public and we really hope that people utilize this, they come down, they relax, they enjoy the property and they use it for years and years to come,” said Susan Gartland, Executive Director for the Delta County Animal Shelter.

There is also a wind chime garden where you can buy and place a wind chime in memory of your deceased pets. The trail is free to the public and open from morning until evening.

