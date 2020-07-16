Advertisement

Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce ignites local spending with Chamber Cash

Here's how it works: certificates can be purchased for $20 dollars but redeemed for $25 dollars at businesses that belong to the chamber.
Suzanne Larson holds four Chamber Cash certificates.
Suzanne Larson holds four Chamber Cash certificates.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce wants you to buy local.

To do that they have created a program. Chamber Cash is a new form of payment in many area businesses.

“It’s a great way that we’ve found, to infuse more money into our local economy, as well as help out local businesses,” said the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, Suzanne Larson.

Here’s how it works: certificates can be purchased for $20, but redeemed for $25 at businesses that belong to the chamber. This includes local favorites like Brick and Mortar, and Blackstone Pizza Company; the list keeps growing.

This effort was made possible thanks to sponsors, including First Bank.

“I think during the pandemic, a lot of people shifted their buying habits and hopefully this will incentivize them to shop locally,” said the First Bank president, Jon Pryor.

And those local businesses need support during this time.

“What a great time during this whole time of uncertainly to show support to our local businesses, and our local small businesses they need our help,” said Larson.

First National Bank & Trust is another sponsor that has strong ties to the Dickinson Community.

“Here at First National Bank, we’ve part of the community for over 130 years, we strongly believe in community support. Buying local and shopping local, this is a great program to promote so we are glad to be part of it,” said the First National Bank & Trust chief financial officer, Matthew Lutz.

In just a week, around 50 certificates have been sold.

“People buy them at a discount, it’s a win; the businesses use them, it’s a win. They come back, it’s just a win-win for everybody, it’s a great thing,” said Larson.

Chamber Cash can be purchased with check or cash only at the chamber, but the offer is limited to $100 per household.

