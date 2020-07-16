Dan Scripps designated as chair of Michigan Public Service Commission

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday designated current Commissioner Dan Scripps to serve as Chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission.

"The Michigan Public Service Commission is critical for creating and directing Michigan's energy future. The commission remains focused on ensuring that Michiganders have reasonable rates for safe, reliable, and accessible energy and telecommunications services across the state," Whitmer said. "Dan has the professional qualifications and dedication to serve as Chair of the Commission. I'm confident that he will continue Sally's leadership and that his skillset is the best fit for this commission and Michigan."

Scripps, of Northport, is a current commissioner with the Public Service Commission, appointed by Governor Whitmer in February 2019. Prior to his appointment, he was the Midwest policy program director for the Energy Foundation. Commissioner Scripps has also served as president of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council and Institute for Energy Innovation and as a vice president with Advanced Energy Economy. An attorney, he practiced law in the Washington D.C. office of Latham & Watkins LLP, and served as a state representative for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, and Mason counties in the Michigan House of Representatives.

“I’m honored to serve the people of Michigan in this new role and am grateful to Governor Whitmer for this opportunity” Scripps said. “The MPSC has a well-earned reputation as a best-in-class commission, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to maintain and enhance Michigan’s critical energy and telecommunications infrastructure, and to ensure long-term affordability for Michigan customers.”

Currently, Commissioner Scripps serves on the Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force created by Governor Whitmer in June 2019. He also serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and was named to NARUC’s recently created Task Force on Emergency Preparedness, Recovery, and Resiliency. He is also a member of the Boards of Directors for both the Organization of MISO States and the Mid-America Regulatory Conference, where he previously served as president.

Commissioner Scripps holds a Bachelor of Arts from Alma College and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. Scripps will replace Sally Talberg as Chair effective July 27, 2020. Talberg will remain on the Commission along with Commissioner Tremaine Phillips. Talberg resigned as chairman to facilitate a smooth transition in leadership at the MPSC following a June announcement that she was being considered to serve on the board of directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the electric grid and markets in Texas. She would remain on the MPSC as a commissioner pending approval of the board position by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. If approved by the Texas Commission later this year, she would resign from the MPSC before joining the ERCOT board in January 2021.

“Chairing the MPSC under two administrations over the last several years has been a great honor and privilege because of the incredibly hardworking and talented Commission staff and the agency’s unwavering commitment to utility customers in Michigan,” said current MPSC Chair Sally Talberg. “I am excited for this transition in my career and for this opportunity for Dan Scripps to lead the MPSC as the new chair. I am confident the Commission will continue its dedication to fair and balanced regulation and bring about positive change during these dynamic times for the energy and telecommunication industries.”

The mission of the Michigan Public Service Commission is to ensure safe, reliable, and accessible energy and telecommunications services at reasonable rates for Michigan residents.

Chair designations are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

