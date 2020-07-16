Advertisement

COVID-19 testing sites available next week in Iron River, Felch, Ontonagon

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON RIVER, FELCH, ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and local health departments have coordinated efforts to provide COVID-19 drive through test sites at the following locations:

  • Iron River – Tuesday, July 21 from 9:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT - The Windsor Center, 612 W. Adams Street, Iron River, MI 49935
  • Felch – Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. CT - North Dickinson Elementary School, W6588 State Hwy M-69, Felch, MI 49981
  • Ontonagon – Thursday, July 23 from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET - Ontonagon High School, 701 Parker Avenue, Ontonagon, MI 49953 (Please enter the parking lot via Parker Ave. and exit via Greenbriar St.)

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle. Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours to schedule a drive through appointment.

A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive through test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance by calling toll free number 844- 947-4854 during business hours.

Individuals participating in drive through testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week.

Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call toll free number 844-947-4854.

To view future testing sites and dates done by the UGL, visit https://uglhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.

About Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing high quality health care services (medical, dental and behavioral health) to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

